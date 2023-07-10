President of mathadi union arrested in Pune under dacoity charges

Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested four including president of Mathadi Transport Suraksha Rakshak General Kamgar Union from Vashi in Navi Mumbai under dacoity charges, said police officials on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Ramakant alias Babalu Rajendra Jogdand (30), resident of Wakad; Sammer alias Babalu Nazir Sheikh (33), resident of Kalewadi; Mayur Babasaheb Sarode (33), resident of Poonawale; and Karan Sadafal Chavan (24), resident of Poonawale. All accused are remanded to police custody till July 11. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused have been identified as Ramakant alias Babalu Rajendra Jogdand (30), resident of Wakad; Sammer alias Babalu Nazir Sheikh (33), resident of Kalewadi; Mayur Babasaheb Sarode (33), resident of Poonawale; and Karan Sadafal Chavan (24), resident of Poonawale. All accused are remanded to police custody till July 11.

As per the complaint filed by Aniket Ravindra Wadia (24), resident of Shivajinagar and owner Regin Vista Facilities Services, on July 5, two executives from his company Suryakant Waghmare and Rohan Kambale were posting posters on a wall as a part of promotional activity in Wakad area. At that time, accused along with others intercepted them and asked how they have appointed workers in this area without their permission.

According to police officials, the accused thrashed the workers and robbed a wrist watch and a gold ring.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complainant stated that the workers suffered severe injuries.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, the Wakad police formed teams to arrest the accused. On July 6, the police received information regarding the accused being in Vashi, Navi Mumbai. They were then arrested.

Ganesh Jawadwad, senior police inspector Wakad police station said, “We arrested Jogdand and Sheikh from Navi Mumbai. During interrogation they revealed the names of others and they were arrested too. Jogdand is the president of Mathadi Transport Suraksha Rakshak General Kamgar Union and an on record criminal. Five cases have been registered against him in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Also, one case has been registered against Sammer Sheikh at Wakad police station.”

A case under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 504 ( intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), and 395 (punishment for dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) has been registered and further investigation is underway.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier case

Earlier, on July 4, Wakad police had arrested Suresh Bansode, secretary of Mathadi General Kamgar Union Transport for extorting ₹10,000 from a truck driver.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON