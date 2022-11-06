Prevalence of XBB recombinant variants of Covid on the rise: Experts

As per genome sequencing experts, only one case of BQ.1, an offshoot of dominant BA.5 subvariant of Omicron, has been reported. However, the prevalence of XBB recombinant variants of Covid-19 has increased to 35 per cent and is likely to dominate samples in the future genome sequencing runs. Doctors said that hospitalisation continues to remain low and there are reports of only mild infections.

Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, Maharashtra coordinator of genome sequencing, said that the prevalence of BQ.1 subvariant has remained the same so far.

“However, prevalence of XBB recombinant has increased to 35 per cent samples. We have seen that XBB recombinant has more mutations and likely to dominate samples soon. So far, the previous samples of BA.2.75 subvariant were dominant. Even now, the sublineage of BA.2.75 sub variants are dominant,” said Dr Karyakarte.

He said last genome sequencing run was conducted from October 3 to October 25.

“Hospitalisation is low and mild infection cases have been reported. The XBB recombinant is likely to dominate the samples in Maharashtra. There has been reduction in samples because of drop in testing, hence genome sequencing samples are further limited. Worldwide trend shows that BQ.1.1 is also emerging and may further increase in prevalence as well,” said Dr Karayakarte.

The daily Covid case in Pune district has been less than 100 for the past few weeks. Across Maharashtra, Covid cases have been reported in limited numbers after Diwali festival.