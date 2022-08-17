Price of domestic PNG reduced by 2 from August 18 in Pune

Pune-based city gas distribution (CGD) company, Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL), has reduced the selling price of domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) by ₹2 per standard cubic meter (SCM) in Pune city including Pimpri-Chinchwad and adjoining areas of Chakan, Talegaon and Hinjewadi with effect from Thursday.

Accordingly, MNGL has reduced retail price of PNG to ₹49.50 per standard cubic meter (SCM) from an earlier price of ₹ 51.50/- per SCM.

After this price reduction, MNGL’s Piped Natural Gas (PNG)will be cheaper by around 16%, as compared to LPG cylinders at current price levels in Pune city, Pimpri -Chinchwad, Hinjewadi, Talegaon and Chakan areas.

Officials said that MNGL has effected this Piped Natural Gas (PNG) price reduction on account of a downward revision in purchase cost of domestic natural gas. MNGL has decided to pass on the benefit of reduced gas costs to the customers.