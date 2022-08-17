Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Price of domestic PNG reduced by 2 from August 18 in Pune

Published on Aug 17, 2022 10:40 PM IST
The rates will change in Pune city including Pimpri-Chinchwad and adjoining areas of Chakan, Talegaon and Hinjewadi
Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL), has reduced the selling price of domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) by 2 per standard cubic meter (SCM) (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByHT Correspondent

Pune-based city gas distribution (CGD) company, Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL), has reduced the selling price of domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) by 2 per standard cubic meter (SCM) in Pune city including Pimpri-Chinchwad and adjoining areas of Chakan, Talegaon and Hinjewadi with effect from Thursday.

Accordingly, MNGL has reduced retail price of PNG to 49.50 per standard cubic meter (SCM) from an earlier price of 51.50/- per SCM.

After this price reduction, MNGL’s Piped Natural Gas (PNG)will be cheaper by around 16%, as compared to LPG cylinders at current price levels in Pune city, Pimpri -Chinchwad, Hinjewadi, Talegaon and Chakan areas.

Officials said that MNGL has effected this Piped Natural Gas (PNG) price reduction on account of a downward revision in purchase cost of domestic natural gas. MNGL has decided to pass on the benefit of reduced gas costs to the customers.

