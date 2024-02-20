Private candidates for Class 12 exam increased by 5k: State board official

The number of students who have registered privately for the Class 12 board examination conducted by the state board has increased by around 5,500 as compared to last year. The count of re-examiners and those appearing for grade improvement has also risen, said officials. According to the board officials, 760,046 students have registered for science, 381,982 for arts, 329,905 for commerce, 37,226 for professional courses and 4,750 for ITI streams. (HT PHOTO)

Speaking at a press conference in the city on Tuesday, Sharad Gosavi, chairperson, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), said, “Over 39,587 students have registered privately for the exam by filling form number 17 as compared to 34,001 last year. Re-examiners have also increased by around 4,000. The number of private, re-examiners and students appearing for grade improvement has touched 16,000.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Gosavi said the curriculum of National Education Policy 2020 is likely to be implemented in the next two years.

“The rise in applicants for Class 12 exams this year may be because students want to clear it as per the old syllabus,” he said.

According to the board officials, 760,046 students have registered for science, 381,982 for arts, 329,905 for commerce, 37,226 for professional courses and 4,750 for ITI streams. Gosavi said, “The science branch is popular as it is useful for engineering, medical and other professional courses.”