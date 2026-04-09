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Probe into man's killing leads to detection of murders of woman, son; two history-sheeters held

Probe into man's killing leads to detection of murders of woman, son; two history-sheeters held

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 10:27 pm IST
PTI |
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Pune, A suspected contract killing in Maharashtra's Pune district has led police to crack two previously unsolved murders, leading to the arrest of two history-sheeters in Khed taluka, an official said on Thursday.

Probe into man's killing leads to detection of murders of woman, son; two history-sheeters held

The probe began after the body of Dhananjay Maruti Ghewade , a resident of Rakshewadi village, was found on March 18 at an isolated spot nearly 10 km away.

The victim had sustained severe injuries to his head and face, the official said. With no immediate clues and lack of CCTV coverage at the exact location, police initially struggled to make progress, he added.

The local police station and the rural Crime Branch began parallel investigations, resulting in a breakthrough being achieved after footage from a camera installed near a junction connecting the interior road to the main village route was examined, he said.

Two suspects, identified as Lalit Deepak Khollam and Nandlal Hole , both with criminal records, were spotted in the footage, Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Probe into man's killing leads to detection of murders of woman, son; two history-sheeters held
Home / Cities / Pune / Probe into man's killing leads to detection of murders of woman, son; two history-sheeters held
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