Pro-Pak post: College makes special arrangements for student to appear for remaining papers after HC raps govt for arrest

City-based Sinhgad Academy of Engineering has made special arrangements for the second-year IT student to appear for her semester examination, following the Bombay High Court’s strong observations against her arrest and rustication over a social media post on Indo-Pak hostilities. City-based Sinhgad Academy of Engineering has made special arrangements for the second-year IT student to appear for her semester examination. (HT)

The HC, on Tuesday, granted bail to the 19-year-old student and ordered her immediate release while rebuking the Maharashtra government for its “radical” reaction to her post.

She was granted bail by a vacation bench of Justices Gauri Godse and Somasekhar Sundaresan, who called the Maharashtra government’s action against her “absolutely shocking” and said she had been treated like a hardened criminal.

The college has now complied with the high court’s order to allow the student to appear for her remaining exams on May 29, May 31 and June 3.

KM Gaikwad, vice-principal, said, “She will be given a separate seating area with a designated supervisor. One male and one female guard will be present for her safety on campus. However, her transit security from home to college is not our responsibility.”

The student, who was arrested on May 9, had missed two papers scheduled for May 24 and 27.

The college said it awaits instructions from Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), to which it is affiliated, regarding whether she can reappear for the missed exam papers.

The student was arrested by Kondhwa police under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) — including Sections 152, 196, 197, 352, 299, and 353 after a group of individuals affiliated with a Hindu right-wing group approached the police.

The petitioner claimed she had reposted the social media post without ill intent and immediately apologised. On May 7, the girl reposted a post on Instagram from an account called ‘Reformistan’, which criticised the Indian government for provoking a war against Pakistan.

Within two hours she deleted the post after receiving a barrage of threats. On May 9 the college issued a rustication letter against her.

Gaikwad said after the incident, the college formed a disciplinary action committee and rusticated the student in consultation with the head office. “I contacted her father, but she left, and her family didn’t respond,” Gaikwad said.

He clarified that the college did not file any police complaint. “We are unaware who approached the police. Our action was limited to internal disciplinary measures,” he said.

Her uncle said the family was relieved by the court’s decision and that the student was focused on her exam preparation.

“Her father and I will accompany her to college and wait outside until the exam ends. Police have assured us of security arrangements,” he said.