Property tax hike in merged Pune villages sparks plaints about civic amenities

PUNE Property tax in villages recently merged into the Pune municipal corporation limits will increase by at least 20 per cent from 2022, despite civic amenities still having to reach residents of these “new Pune” areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state government merged 23 villages into the corporation limits in June 2021. PMC is now the biggest municipal corporation by area in Maharashtra, covering 516 sqkm. In 2017, the state government had merged 11 villages into the PMC.

Residents are still waiting to get water supply, roads, drainage, and garbage disposal services.

According to the PMC’ss property tax department, the total number of property owners due to pay property tax is 250,000 in all the merged villages.

PMC has tabled aproperty tax proposal to fix property tax rates for these areas. The actual collection process will start next year. The property tax department has calculated the property tax from these properties to amount to ₹130 crore for 2022. PMC will send property tax bills in the March and April, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajeshri Nath, a resident of Wagholi said, “We were paying property tax to the gram panchyat. It was affordable. We have a three-storied building and we paid ₹50,000 in property tax last year. After the merger, we haven’t received a property tax bill yet. We are worried. How can we pay more tax to PMC when we are not getting basic infrastructure?”

Narendra Hagwane, resident of Kirkatwadi, one of the merged villages,”PMC will have to provide basic facilities such as water, drainage, roads and garbage collection. After that we will pay property tax. We want planned development from the PMC.”

Abhiram Pathak, a resident of Ambegaon Budruk said, “We are part of the Pune corporation. I am living in a society. I paid around ₹6,000 in property tax last year to the gram panchayat. There will be an increase in property tax. PMC should charge us reasonably.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abhijit Nanaware, a resident of Phursungi said, “At present, we are not getting basic facilities. We are getting water through tankers facilities. How can we pay more property tax to the PMC?”

Vaibhav Kadlakh, assistant assessor and collector of the PMC property tax department said, “The department will increase property tax by 20 per cent. After five years, PMC will get ₹500 crore each year. Meanwhile, PMC will have to spend funds to develop basic infrastructure in the 23 villages. We are not getting revenue in terms of property tax immediately. We will have to wait for one year.”

He added, “The tax is calculated on the basis of the state government ready reckoner rates. If the property is a new one, the ready reckoner rate is definitely more as compared to an old property. We will charge 20 per cent more on the existing property tax in the merged village areas. It is lower when compared to the existing PMC rates on property.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}