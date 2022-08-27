Property tax rebate: Minister to hold meeting with urban development department
Cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil has promised to resolve recovery of property tax dues from 2019 on permanent basis
Cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil has promised to resolve recovery of property tax dues from 2019 on permanent basis during a scheduled meeting with officials of Urban development department (UDD) in September while also bringing to the attention of chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis soon.
Patil held a meeting with Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Friday and discussed the property tax and pothole issues in the city.
Recently PMC had issued text messages to more than 60,000 taxpayers seeking payment of dues since 2019 of 40 per cent rebate revoked three years ago. Facing flak from residents, PMC issued a clarification asking citizens not to act on messages till further order.
Patil said, “This issue is very old. PMC had given 40 per cent discount in property tax for those staying in own homes. The benefit continued till 2017 before the audit committee raised objection. Later, the state government asked PMC to scrap the scheme and recover the dues.”
While Kumar appealed to citizens not to pay the arrears despite receiving messages sent inadvertently, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with civic activists and citizens have demanded to scrap notices for arrears permanently and restore the 40 per cent rebate.
Patil said, “Municipal commissioner has already announced that citizens should not pay the dues. As a government representative, I am announcing that there is no need to pay the dues till March 31, 2023. We would try to resolve the issue. As the audit and urban development departments are involved, we will call a meeting with the chief minister on September 12.”
With local elections round the corner, political parties such as the BJP, which controlled the civic body till recently, cannot afford to invite citizens’ wrath. On May 28, 2019, the state government had revoked the decision to offer rebate, thus removing concession. On August 28, 2019, PMC general body passed a resolution urging the state government to restore rebate. On September 17, 2021, the state rejected the proposal of PMC general body.
Thousands evacuated ahead of Supertech twin towers demolition: 10 points
Thousands of residents have been evacuated from Noida's Emerald Court Society ahead of the much-anticipated demolition of the Supertech twin towers in the city near Delhi. Cops reached the spot on Sunday morning to make arrangements. Here are ten points on the Supertech twin towers demolition: 1. Final checks were carried out on Saturday. A resident of Emerald Court Society, Manu Soni, evacuated his home with his family of four on Sunday morning.
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
