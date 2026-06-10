Proposed tree-felling triggers widespread public opposition

The proposed felling of at least 1,446 trees in the Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward has triggered widespread public opposition, with more than 2,000 objections and suggestions submitted to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) by the final day of the consultation process on June 9. Much of the concern centres on the proposed tree-cutting inside the Botanical Garden premises, which has become the focus of intense public debates and social media campaigns over the past several days.

Activists have called upon Punekars to come forward and support efforts to protect the mature trees at the site. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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Citizens, environmental groups and Nature enthusiasts have actively mobilised online, urging residents to register objections and raise awareness about what they call, ‘a significant threat to Pune’s green cover’. Several campaign posts highlight that the Botanical Garden land, which was recently at the centre of a controversy over its future, is now facing the prospect of large-scale tree-felling. Activists have called upon Punekars to come forward and support efforts to protect the mature trees at the site.

The land is currently in the Botanical Survey of India’s (BSI’s) possession. Following a state government decision in May 2026, the process of transferring the land to the PMC is currently underway. The proposed handover has further fuelled concerns among citizens and environmentalists regarding the future of the green space.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Bharat Gaikwad of the Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward office, the proposal for tree-felling was submitted by the PMC’s project department. He clarified that only a 30-metre-wide stretch inside the Botanical Garden area has been included in the proposal, as the land is required for works related to the Riverfront Development Project. Gaikwad further stated that permission for tree-cutting has not yet been granted and that the proposal remains under scrutiny. He added that a majority of the trees identified for felling belong to the Gliricidia species, a fast-growing and invasive variety commonly found in urban plantations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Bharat Gaikwad of the Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward office, the proposal for tree-felling was submitted by the PMC’s project department. He clarified that only a 30-metre-wide stretch inside the Botanical Garden area has been included in the proposal, as the land is required for works related to the Riverfront Development Project. Gaikwad further stated that permission for tree-cutting has not yet been granted and that the proposal remains under scrutiny. He added that a majority of the trees identified for felling belong to the Gliricidia species, a fast-growing and invasive variety commonly found in urban plantations. {{/usCountry}}

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However, environmentalists argue that mature trees provide critical ecological benefits irrespective of their species. They have sought greater transparency regarding the project’s alignment, the tree census conducted at the site, and plans for compensatory plantation. The unusually high number of objections received by the civic body reflects growing public concern over the environmental impact of development projects, and suggests that the proposed tree-felling is likely to remain a contentious issue in the coming weeks.

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“The government resolution (GR) clearly states that the land can be handed over to the PMC only after an official survey and demarcation are completed. Since this process is still pending, the land is not yet in the PMC’s possession. Therefore, any proposal for tree-cutting at the site is premature and legally questionable,” said Vivek Velankar, president of the Sajag Nagrik Manch, Pune.