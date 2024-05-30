Pub closure case: Dist collector to begin hearings on June 6

District collector Suhas Diwase will begin hearing cases related to suspension and cancellation of licences of bars and pubs on June 6. The district administration has sealed and suspended licences of 112 pubs and bars across the city, Pimpri-Chinchwad and metropolitan areas of the district. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Pune excise department has sealed many bars and pubs across the district for violating norms after the Kalyaninagar crash claimed two lives on May 19.

Diwase said a final decision on suspension and cancellation of licenses to bars and pubs will be taken at the hearings.

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said, “We will continue to take strict action against establishments operating without mandatory compliance.”

The district administration has sealed and suspended licences of 112 pubs and bars across the city, Pimpri-Chinchwad and metropolitan areas of the district. The excise department has cancelled licenses of six rooftop bars till date.