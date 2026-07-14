Punawale tragedy renews concerns over PMPML’s accident record

After a six-year-old girl was crushed to death by the rear wheels of a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus in Punawale on Saturday, the spotlight has once again shifted to fatal accidents involving city buses, reopening questions over pedestrian and commuter safety, and prompting a closer examination of PMPML’s accident record over the past few years.

According to officials, contract-operated buses account for a majority of fatal accidents as they constitute a substantial portion of the PMPML fleet. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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PMPML’s accident data shows that while the overall number of road accidents has declined, fatal crashes continue to remain a serious concern. In 2024, the combined fleet of corporation-owned and contract-operated buses was involved in 61 accidents, including 23 fatal accidents that claimed 24 lives. Besides the fatalities, 21 serious accidents left 21 persons injured, while nine minor accidents resulted in minor injuries to 18 people, taking the total number of affected persons (killed and injured) to 66. In 2025-26, the total number of accidents reduced to 43, including 22 fatal accidents that claimed 25 lives. Besides the fatalities, 21 serious accidents left 24 persons injured even as no minor accidents were reported, taking the total number of affected persons to 50. Although the overall number of accidents dropped from 61 to 43, the number of fatal accidents remained the same almost even as fatalities increased marginally from 24 to 25, indicating that despite a drop in the overall number of accidents, fatal crashes continue to be a major challenge for the public transport utility.

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{{^usCountry}} According to officials, contract-operated buses account for a majority of fatal accidents as they constitute a substantial portion of the PMPML fleet. According to road safety experts however, commuters do not distinguish between corporation-owned and contract buses, as all vehicles operate under the PMPML banner and are expected to adhere to the same standards of safety. The latest incident has renewed demands for stricter monitoring of drivers, scientific analysis of accident-prone locations, better training of drivers, and greater use of technology to fix accountability in road crashes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, contract-operated buses account for a majority of fatal accidents as they constitute a substantial portion of the PMPML fleet. According to road safety experts however, commuters do not distinguish between corporation-owned and contract buses, as all vehicles operate under the PMPML banner and are expected to adhere to the same standards of safety. The latest incident has renewed demands for stricter monitoring of drivers, scientific analysis of accident-prone locations, better training of drivers, and greater use of technology to fix accountability in road crashes. {{/usCountry}}

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PMPML chairman and managing director Deepa Mudhol-Munde said that every fatal accident involving a PMPML bus is deeply unfortunate, irrespective of whether the vehicle belongs to the corporation or is operated on contract. “Every life matters to us. Any fatal accident involving a PMPML bus, whether it is our own bus or a contract-operated bus, is extremely unfortunate. We extend our condolences to the victim’s family. We have already proposed installing dash cameras in all PMPML buses so that the exact sequence of events leading to an accident can be established. The footage will help us understand the reasons behind such incidents, fix accountability wherever necessary, and take corrective measures. Along with this, we are continuously working towards reducing both the number of accidents as well as bus breakdowns through better vehicle maintenance, driver sensitisation, regular training and stricter monitoring. Passenger safety remains our highest priority,” Mudhol-Munde said.

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Regular PMPML commuter Sagar Chintal, who travels daily between Nigdi and Shivajinagar, said that the accident has once again raised concerns among passengers. “PMPML is the most affordable mode of transport for thousands of people, but safety cannot be compromised. Drivers often have to navigate heavy traffic and crowded roads, but there has to be greater caution near junctions, schools and residential areas. The authorities should introduce more technology and stricter monitoring to prevent such tragedies,” he said.

Another passenger, Ruchi Pant, who frequently takes PMPML buses to commute to work at Hinjewadi, said that the corporation should strengthen its safety systems alongside expanding services. “The number of buses has increased over the years, but passenger confidence depends on safe operations. Installing dash cameras, improving driver training and taking prompt action after every accident will help commuters feel more secure. Every fatal accident affects not only the victim’s family but also public confidence in the transport system,” she said.

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The Punawale tragedy has once again intensified calls for coordinated action by PMPML, the traffic police and civic authorities to improve road engineering, enforce traffic discipline, and strengthen monitoring of bus operations.