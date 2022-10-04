Pune: 3 held for duping 50 people of 4-5 crore in loan fraud case

Crime Branch unit 4 of Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested three persons in loan fraud case. According to police officials, the accused duped at least 50 people to the tune of ₹4-5 crore by collecting loan documents, token amount of ₹2-3 lakh for loan process from each applicant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused have been identified as Balaji alis Eknath Baliram Ghodke (32), resident of Yawat; Sangramsingh Arunrao Yadav (46) and Rajvir alis Hasan Akbar Mujawar (30) both residents of Kolhapur and arrested from Kolhapur.

According to the complaint filed by the Amol Manikrao Pachpute, a resident of Shrigonda in Ahmednagar district, he needed a loan of ₹5 crore to renovate his hotel. He approached accused Ghodke, through one of his friends for a loan. Ghodke assured him to get a loan and took ₹2,45,000 as processing charge. Later, Ghodke did not respond to his calls and did not return the money, hence, Pachpute filed a complaint at Wakad police station/

The police formed a team after technical and CDR analysis and arrested the accused from Kolhapur last week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the raids, police recovered 40-50 loan application forms and found that the accused had collected ₹2-3 lakh from every applicant as processing charge. Police seized 185 blank cheques of various banks, written cheques, loan applications, documents required for loan process and mobile phones.

Kakasaheb Dole, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Pimpri-Chinchwad, said, “The accused did not have any licence for lending business nor did they have a tie-up with a financial institute for lending money.”

“The accused duped 40-50 people of ₹4-5 crore on the pretext of getting them a loan, but instead duped them by charging a processing fee. We suspect that this is a huge racket and their agents are placed all over the state,” added Dole.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police officials said that two more similar cases of loan fraud have been registered.

Wakad police have registered a case under sections of 420 of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is underway.