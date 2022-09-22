Pune advocate Pravin Chavan striped of Special Public Prosecutor status

The law and judiciary department of the state government has cancelled the appointment of advocate Pravin Chavan as the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) in a case involving MLA Girish Mahajan and 28 others who were booked for extortion and criminal conspiracy by the Jalgaon police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Section Officer Vaishali Borude in her order published dated September 21 stated, “In view of the recommendation received from home department, the government of Maharashtra hereby cancels the appointment of Adv Pravin Chavan as SPP conducting cases before various courts which are arising out of offences registered at various police stations in Maharashtra with immediate effect.”

Advocate Chavan’s purported video recording had been presented in the state assembly by then leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis in March wherein he had alleged that Chavan had conspired about “framing BJP leaders” in the state. Later Chavan refuted the allegations and said the sting operation was carried out by his client who had connection with Jalgaon.

Adv Chavan said that the order was related to his removal from MLA Kadam’s case. He had also stated that the video was doctored and manipulated aimed at tarnishing his image. Adv Chavan has been the SPP in a number of high profile cases like the former Jalgaon MLA Sureshdada Jain and prominent real estate developer DS Kulkarni case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}