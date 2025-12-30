Pune airport sees minor flight delays due to fog

Pune - Flight operations at Pune International Airport witnessed minor disruptions on Monday due to dense fog conditions prevailing across several parts of North India, affecting air traffic movement, especially on routes connected to northern destinations. Pune, India - Oct. 5, 2017: Airport pune at Lohegaon in Pune, India, on Thursday, October 5, 2017. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

Poor visibility at destination airports led to delays and rescheduling of a few flights, though no cancellations were reported. According to airport authorities, passengers travelling on these routes had to wait longer than scheduled, while airlines made operational adjustments.

Providing details, Pune Airport director Santosh Dhoke said that three to four flights were affected on the day due to fog at their respective destinations. These included flights bound for Delhi, Varanasi, and Bengaluru. However, he clarified all delays were managed smoothly by the airline operators in coordination with air traffic control.

“Due to dense fog at some destination airports, three to four flights were delayed today. However, no flights were cancelled, and the airlines handled the situation efficiently to ensure passenger safety and smooth operations.” said Dhoke.

Dense fog during winter months frequently impacts flight operations across north India, leading to cascading delays at airports across the country. Aviation authorities and airlines remain on alert during this period, closely monitoring weather conditions and adjusting flight schedules accordingly.

Pune airport officials stated that they are in constant touch with airlines to manage operations and passenger flow during such weather-related disruptions. Passengers travelling from Pune have been advised to allow extra time for their journey, check real-time flight status updates, and stay in touch with airline customer support to avoid last-minute inconvenience.