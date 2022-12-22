Pune airport to start screening of international passengers for Covid

Amid increasing cases of Omicron BF.7 strain in China and other countries, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is likely to start screening at the airport from December 23. Officials confirmed that passengers travelling from countries like China, and Japan will be screened here. The civic body has also undertaken several steps to check any rise in cases.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health chief at the health department of PMC, said as of now the caseload is very low and therefore, we are keeping a vigil

“We are also monitoring the cases. We have instructed hospitals to be prepared if there is any increase in Covid-19 cases. As of now, we will be monitoring passengers who are arriving at the airport after an international flight. The screening will start from December 23,” said Dr Wavare.

PMC reported eight fresh cases on Thursday, whereas Pune rural reported three new cases of Covid-19. No new cases were reported in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Also, no deaths were reported in the district.

On Thursday, 20 new cases and two infection-related deaths were reported in the state. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82% till Thursday.

Speaking about the cases in China and the possibility of a surge in India, Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, who retired as head of epidemiology at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that we have good herd immunity.

“The chances of cases rising are low as India has good herd immunity. However, the threat will remain to the broad population as the virus is likely to mutate as it spreads in China. As the virus spreads to more people in China, it is likely to mutate further. And therefore, we must keep a vigil with respect to rising cases, hospitalisation and mutations of the virus,” said Dr Gangakedkar.