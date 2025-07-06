Pune alleged rape case: Police serve notice to suspect as survivor admits knowing him for a year

A day after releasing the suspect following his detention in the Kondhwa alleged rape case, the Pune police on Saturday issued him a notice under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, Section 41A (notice of appearance before police officer), asking him to cooperate with the investigation and remain available for questioning when summoned. The duo was questioned for over an hour, during which the woman admitted that she had known the suspect for over a year. Their parents were also called to the police station during this exercise, said police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“We also conducted a face-to-face interrogation between the 25-year-old suspect, an IT professional, and the complainant, a techie working with an IT firm. The duo was questioned for over an hour, during which the woman admitted that she had known the suspect for over a year. Their parents were also called to the police station during this exercise,” said Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar, who is monitoring the case.

“According to the woman, although she had invited the man to her house, she was uncomfortable over how things progressed and decided to approach the police. The rape angle is still being probed,” Kumar said, adding that the survivor’s medical report is inconclusive on her accusations.

Kumar said the complainant is undergoing counselling sessions facilitated by police-appointed professionals. He said that the motive behind the woman’s actions is still unclear and part of the ongoing investigation.

“The suspect was not a delivery executive but has known the woman for a year and was invited to the flat by the latter. The selfie was clicked with mutual consent, and the message on her mobile that raised alarm was edited and posted by the woman after he left. The suspect would often visit the complainant’s flat and even order food for her through online platforms,” the senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media on the alleged rape case after attending a Guru Purnima event in the city on Saturday, deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar said, “People should not jump to conclusions before facts are established. Based on a report I received late last night, both the complainant and suspect are familiar with each other. I have asked the police chief to hold a press briefing to share details about the case.”