Pune alleged rape case: Woman filed false complaint to misled police, says top cop

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Sunday confirmed that the rape complaint filed by a 22-year-old woman in Kondhwa was false and intended to mislead the police. When asked whether legal action would be taken against the woman under the charges of perjury for filing a false complaint, Kumar said, the probe officials are contemplating this issue and trying to explore all possible angles.

“The complaint made in the Kondhwa case was found to be false during the investigation. It was an attempt to mislead and withhold information from the police,” he said.

The police commissioner’s statement came two days after the woman alleged that she was raped by a delivery executive at her upscale Kondhwa society. The complaint had initially triggered serious concerns over safety in the city.

“Two days ago, a complaint in a serious matter attempted to portray a collapse of law and order in Pune. But within 24 hours, we detained the suspect. Investigations revealed that the information shared by the woman was false and misleading,” said Kumar.

“No one should attempt to malign the city’s image or spread false narratives about its law and order situation,” he said, urging citizens to cooperate with the police.

When asked whether legal action would be taken against the woman under the charges of perjury for filing a false complaint, Kumar said, the probe officials are contemplating this issue and trying to explore all possible angles.

“We are exploring all possible angles and the legal provisions in this matter. Action will be taken accordingly,” said Kumar.

The police officer added that the woman is currently undergoing counselling facilitated by police-appointed professionals. Her motive remains part of the ongoing inquiry.

Statement recorded before magistrate

The woman’s statement was recorded before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Pune, as part of the investigation process on Saturday. The police had requested that the statement be video recorded and submitted in a sealed envelope to the court.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Rajkumar Shinde said, “Her statement was recorded before the magistrate as part of the legal procedure. Due to the sensitive nature of the case, we cannot disclose its contents.”

The statement was recorded under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as police noted multiple contradictions in the woman’s earlier accounts.

The case and investigation

On Wednesday (July 2), the woman had alleged that a courier boy raped her at her residence in Kondhwa. The case prompted the deployment of nearly 500 police personnel who scanned over 500 CCTV cameras. A man was later detained from Baner for questioning.

However, the police commissioner later clarified that the accused is not a delivery agent but an IT professional known to the complainant for over a year. There was no forced entry into the flat, and no chemical spray was used, as originally claimed.

“The selfie shared by the woman was taken with her consent. After the man left her flat, she edited the message and posted it. The motive behind her actions is still unclear,” said a senior officer.

Police conducted a face-to-face confrontation between the woman and the man on Friday (July 4). The man was released after being served a notice under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, instructing him to cooperate with the investigation and remain available for questioning.