Pune auto drivers demand hike in fare

Autorickshaw drivers in the city have demanded a hike in fares amid surge in fuel and compressed natural gas (CNG) prices. In a meeting held with the regional transport office ( RTO) on August 12, autorickshaw unions had proposed a hike of ₹6 for the first 1.5 km and also suggested an increase of ₹4 per km.

It was proposed that the demand would be presented before the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) for discussion and approval.

“The CNG rate per kg had reached up to ₹90, so we have demanded a fare hike,” said Bapu Bhave, autorickshaw federation leader.

Ajit Shinde, regional transport officer, said, “A meeting regarding the fare hike was held on August 12 and the matter has been put before the RTA for final decision.”

The RTA of Pune division had increased the autorickshaw fares by Rs2 from August 1. As per the proposal, autos were to charge ₹23 for the first 1.5 km instead of ₹21, and ₹15 for every subsequent kilometre instead of the prevailing rate of ₹14. The notification about the same was issued by RTA on July 25 and it was later put on hold on July 28.

