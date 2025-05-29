Pune bar sealed for serving alcohol to minors involved in vandalism; parents also booked

In a rare and stringent crackdown, the Sinhagad Road Police have sealed Nasha Bar for allegedly serving liquor to minors who were later involved in vandalising nearly 20 vehicles. The bar’s owner, manager, and staff, along with the parents of the juveniles and others who aided the minors, have been booked under multiple sections of the law. Police have identified the booked as Sachin Kishan Gore, owner of Nasha Bar; Anil Vinayak Suryawanshi, manager; and Vinod Datta Kamble, bar counter staff. The three allegedly served liquor to the minors. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Kalidas Devidas Naikwadi, who accompanied the minors to the bar and paid their bill, was also booked. Police have further registered offences against Dharma Sarode and Ashwini Khandare, parents of one of the juveniles, as well as Pandurang Umap, an autorickshaw owner who gave his vehicle to the minors to drive.

Earlier, police arrested Sai Pandurang Umap and Raja More for assisting the minors in the act of vandalism. On Wednesday, Suryawanshi, Kamble and Naikwadi were arrested, while notices were issued to the parents of the minors.

Three days ago, the Sinhagad Road area witnessed a spate of vandalism, in which a group of minors, accompanied by two adults, damaged around 20 vehicles. Investigations revealed that the juveniles had consumed alcohol at Nasha Bar prior to the incident. Police promptly invoked Section 77 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, which penalises those who supply intoxicating substances to minors.

“This is a landmark case in which we have not only sealed the bar but also booked the parents of the juveniles,” said Sambhaji Kadam, deputy commissioner of police (Zone III). “Strict action is being taken against all who enabled the minors — from those in the hospitality sector to guardians at home.”

Suresh Jaybhaye, sub-inspector, said, “We have booked 10 people, including two minors. Of these, five have been arrested and the minors detained. Notices have been issued to the parents under the Juvenile Justice Act, which makes it the guardian’s responsibility to prevent such wrongdoing.”

According to the police, the minors not only consumed alcohol but also drove an autorickshaw before damaging the vehicles. A proposal to permanently cancel the bar’s licence has been submitted.

The bar owner, staffers, and others have been booked under Sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act for cruelty and negligence towards children, and under Section 199(A) of the Motor Vehicles Act.