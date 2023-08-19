Broken dividers: 732 deaths, 2,355 accidents in past 3 years

Pune: Taking shortcut by crossing through broken road dividers has claimed lives of 732 two-wheeler riders in 2,355 accidents that took place across the city in the past three years, according to road transport department data.

The RTO authorities in their letter to PMC have underlined the need for immediate repairs of broken road dividers pointing out the rise in accidents and violation of traffic rules. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The road transport office (RTO) authorities have asked the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to immediately repair the broken dividers. According to the police officials, owner of hotels, showrooms and private offices; traders and shopkeepers have been found to be allegedly levelling the road dividers for their own convenience, resulting in destruction of public property and turning the spots accident prone.

Citizen activist claims that no police complaint has yet been filed against the traffic violators. Metal railings, stone and concrete slabs are some of the road dividers seen across the city.

Vijay Kumar Magar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), traffic, said, “Drivers use broken road dividers as shortcuts, not realising that they are risking their lives and others. Dividers have been levelled to gain an easy excess to the other side of the road, making these spots accident prone. The mishap and death count related to such accidents has gone up significantly and we are planning to file cases against offenders.”

The RTO action follows the meeting of Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh with all stakeholders related to traffic as per the directives of state government to ensure road safety. The RTO authorities, after inspection of lanes across the city, have informed PMC to repair road dividers at the earliest.

Deshmukh said that as per the directions of the state government, the traffic departments of the district have been instructed along with the civic bodies to ensure that road breaches are identified and rectified for commuter safety. The highway authorities have also been directed to take necessary steps towards road safety.

Saleem Mulla, president, citizen organisation Maharashtra Wakf Liberation and Protection Task Force, said, “Broken dividers are an open invitation to death and the civic body has turned a blind eye to the serious issue that has caused many deaths.”

Commuter Sunil Koloti said, “The broken road dividers are a cause of accidents and PMC is ignorant about the issue. Strict action should be taken against offenders and steps to curb such mishaps in future.”