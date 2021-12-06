Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune builder shot dead in crowded Katraj area. Killers fired 6 bullets
pune news

Pune builder shot dead in crowded Katraj area. Killers fired 6 bullets

One person has been detained in connection with the murder of Pune builder Sameer Shaikh in Katraj area, Bharti Vidyapeeth police station senior inspector Jagannath Kalaskar said
The Pune police believe the two assailants fired 6 shots at Sameer Shaikh, a local builder killed outside an eatery in south Pune’s Katraj area. (Getty Images)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 03:57 PM IST
ByShalaka Shinde

PUNE: A builder was shot dead by two men on a crowded road in south Pune’s Katraj locality by two men who escaped on a two-wheeler. Sameer Shaikh, 28, died on the spot, police said.

Police said the attack took place a little after 11.30am outside a local eatery, Rohit Wadewale.

Sameer Shaikh was rushed to the local hospital but did not survive. A police officer said his body has been sent to Sassoon general hospital for an autopsy.

Jagannath Kalaskar, senior police inspector of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station, said one person, Mehboob Bulargi, who had a continuing dispute with Sameer Shaikh for the last 5-7 months has been detained.

Police said Shaikh was sitting on a red Royal Enfield Bullet motorbike in front of the eatery when the two suspects are believed to have fired at him. Police said they have found six empty bullet shells.

Police officer Kalaskar said the suspects are believed to have followed Shaikh from his house in Ambegaon Pathar, about 3km from the place where he was killed. “They followed him there and shot him from behind as he sat on the bike,” Kalaskar said, citing initial statements from witnesses.

RELATED STORIES

The police officer added that they will scan footage from CCTV cameras along the way to verify this information and identify the culprits.

Police said their first priority was to examine footage from CCTV cameras at the murder spot. There are three CCTV cameras in the area including one that covers the spot where Shaikh’s body and his blood-stained motor cycle were found.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP