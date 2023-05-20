Realtor files extortion complaint against arrested journalist

Pune: As per police information, the accused duo has been identified as Mahesh Hanme and Dinesh Hanme, both from Solapur. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Another building contractor has come forward and registered a police complaint against a journalist and his brother, who were arrested by the anti-extortion unit of Pune city police on Thursday.

The Solapur-based realtor has lodged a complaint against the accused at the Chandan Nagar police station on Friday under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 386 (Whoever commits extortion by putting any person in fear of death) and 387 (Whoever, in order to the committing of extortion, puts or attempts to put any person in fear of death) and further investigation is underway, police informed.

Pratap Mankar, Senior Police Inspector (SPI) at the anti-extortion unit said, “A building contractor from Solapur has approached us and filed an extortion complaint against the Hanme brothers. The accused met a builder in Kharadi and compelled him to pay significant amounts of money to withhold critical information.’’

While elaborating on the modus of operandi of the perpetrators, Mankar further told that the accused duo used to collect information about prominent businessmen in the city, and later by threatening to publish news against them, the duo tried to extort money from them.

On Thursday the duo was arrested after police fired gunshots at the accused’s vehicle and nabbed them near the Patas toll booth on Pune-Solapur Road.

As per the recent complaint, the businessman gave ₹3.80 lakh but on Thursday the accused demanded ₹50 lakh ransom money, which prompted the realtor to approach the police.

