Valuables worth 79 lakh stolen from bungalow on Senapati Bapat Road

PUNE A burglary was reported on Saturday night at the Raj Villa bungalow in Mangalwadi Society on Senapati Bapat Road. The incident was reported between 8-10 pm, said police.

The thieves broke the latch of the front door and stole valuables worth ₹78.93 lakh.

According to the Chatushrungi police, the bungalow belongs to builder Pritam Rajendra Mandlecha, 33, and he has filed a complaint.

As security guards present at the site, two of them are suspected of having been involved in the theft. Security guard Jhankar Bahadur Saud from Nepal and his two accomplices have been booked for burglary.

Ankush Chintamani, police inspector (crime), said, “The complainant along with his family members went for dinner at that time suspected accused broke the latch of the door and entered the house and committed the crime.’’

Police have formed teams to nab the accused in this case.

