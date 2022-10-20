Pune businessman duped of 15.63 lakh in loan fraud case

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Oct 20, 2022 11:57 PM IST

A Pune-based businessman lost ₹15.63 lakh after the accused made fake documents by impersonating him to get loan from a finance company

ByShrinivas Deshpande

Pune: A Bavdhan-based businessman (37) lost 15.63 lakh after the accused made fake documents by impersonating him to get loan from a finance company, said police on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Akshay Deepak Dhanve of Kothrud in Pune.

According to the complaint filed by Vilas Dagadu Chavan, who runs a furniture shop in Bavdhan, the accused borrowed money from him in January 2019. After three years, when the accused failed to return the money, there were heated arguments between them.

The complainant alleged that to settle scores with Chavan, Dhanve made fake documents by the name of Chavan and borrowed 15.63 lakh from a private finance company.

N Kharge, sub-inspector, Hinjewadi police station, said, “He spent 7 lakh in purchasing a home and rest for personal purpose. When he failed to pay monthly installments on time, representatives of the finance company reached the business address of Chavan’s shop. Later, Chavan filed police complaint.’’

A case has been registered at Hinjewadi police station against Dhanve under Sections 420, 406, 467,468,471 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

