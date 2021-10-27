Pune businessman duped of 5 crore under pretext of doubling investment

PUNE: The Pune police have registered a case against the directors of two companies for duping a city-based businessman of ₹5 crore under the pretext of doubling his investment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Aman Gupta, 38, a resident of the Magarpatta area of Hadapsar.

Gupta told the police that the directors of a Chennai-based LLP and a diagnostic centre had offered to double his investment in three years. In November 2015, the complainant invested ₹5 crore, crediting it in the bank account of the diagnostic centre. He was expecting to receive ₹10 crore in 2018 however much to his shock and disappointment, the directors failed to deliver on their promise.

A case under sections 406, 420, 120(b) of the Indian Penal Code and section 3 of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act, 1999 was registered at Bund garden police station. Assistant police inspector Harish Thakur is investigating the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}