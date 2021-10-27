Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune businessman duped of 5 crore under pretext of doubling investment
pune news

Pune businessman duped of 5 crore under pretext of doubling investment

In November 2015, the complainant invested ₹5 crore, crediting it in the bank account of the diagnostic centre in Pune. He was expecting to receive ₹10 crore in 2018 however much to his shock and disappointment, the directors failed to deliver on their promise
The Pune police have registered a case against the directors of two companies for duping a city-based businessman of 5 crore under the pretext of doubling his investment. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 12:28 AM IST
By HTC

PUNE: The Pune police have registered a case against the directors of two companies for duping a city-based businessman of 5 crore under the pretext of doubling his investment.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Aman Gupta, 38, a resident of the Magarpatta area of Hadapsar.

Gupta told the police that the directors of a Chennai-based LLP and a diagnostic centre had offered to double his investment in three years. In November 2015, the complainant invested 5 crore, crediting it in the bank account of the diagnostic centre. He was expecting to receive 10 crore in 2018 however much to his shock and disappointment, the directors failed to deliver on their promise.

A case under sections 406, 420, 120(b) of the Indian Penal Code and section 3 of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act, 1999 was registered at Bund garden police station. Assistant police inspector Harish Thakur is investigating the case.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP