Pune bypolls: Results show way forward for MVA, rings alarm bell for BJP-Sena

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday failed to retain Kasba Peth Assembly seat in Maharashtra’s Pune against the Congress. For the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the victory of Congress nominee Ravindra Dhangekar over BJP’s Hemant Rasane in Kasba Peth by a margin of over 10,915 votes has sent a message that it can win against the BJP-Shiv Sena if they stuck together and also connect with the people, something that was seen during the bypolls.

By-elections for both Kasba Peth and Chinchwad were necessitated due to the demise of the sitting legislators, the BJP’s Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap, respectively (ANI Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The outcome in the Kasba Peth assembly constituency is considered a major victory for the MVA and the Congress party in particular, as the assembly seat was known as the BJP bastion for three decades.

Also Read: Eknath Khadse to face SIT probe for illegal excavation, refutes allegations

For the BJP, the saving grace has been the Chinchwad assembly seat where its candidate Ashwini Jagtap is leading against Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Nana Kate by over 35,000 votes, as per the latest trends.

The MVA would now want Kasba Peth as a bellwether, whose experience to be replicated in coming polls.

Starting from the selection of a strong candidate, running an efficient campaign, and sticking together by not letting rebels spoil the game, MVA ticked all the boxes rightly. The BJP, on the other hand, was seen floundering from the beginning amid disappointment among the Brahmin community over the denial of a ticket to a member from Mukta Tilak’s family, the inability of party representatives in solving problems of citizens at the local level, and failure to counter MVA’s narrative that elections for Congress are one-sided.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

By-elections for both Kasba Peth and Chinchwad were necessitated due to the demise of the sitting legislators, the BJP’s Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap, respectively.

“The outcome has shown us that if we fight polls unitedly and give tickets to those with elective merit, the victory is not far,” said Ajit Pawar, NCP member, and Leader of the Opposition in the legislative assembly.

According to Pawar, MVA won half of the battle by fielding a strong candidate in Dhangekar. “He is a grounded person who likes to travel on a scooter and work for people. We all three parties, along with others, could put up a united show, Pawar said.

He said that chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis used all their strength and tactics but the Kasba Peth bypoll result has given a message to them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhangekar’s victory has not just emboldened Congress but has also lifted party state unit chief Nana Patole’s stature in MVA.

Patole campaigned for Dhangekar by spending over 10 days here and ensuring that there is coordination among all MVA allies while at the same time bringing all senior Congress leaders in Pune to participate during the campaign. This win, after Congress’ victory at Nagpur and Amravati during Graduate and Teachers Constituency polls, has further boosted Patole’s image, and Congress’s confidence even as it had to face a fiasco in Nashik.

On the other hand, the loss for the BJP in Kasba Peth is also seen as a setback to deputy CM Fadnavis, and district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil, both of whom aggressively campaigned for Rasane.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fielding Rasane, according to many within the party, was Patil’s choice and Fadnavis endorsed it. When BJP was seen trailing in the campaign, Fadnavis lapped up a Muslim leader’s controversial remarks of bringing voters from across the country for Dhangekar’s win and tried to play the Hindutva card. However, it was too late, too little for the BJP, which suffered a loss.

“For far too long, the needs and issues of Punekars, from development necessities to local-level concerns, have been overlooked by those in power. The populace is no longer content with mere rhetoric and instead is demanding tangible results,” said Sudhir Mehta, an industrialist, who has also been leading the Pune Platform for Collaborative Response.

Also Read: Sanjay Raut’s ‘chormandal’ remark for Maharashtra legislature sparks row

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following Rasane’s defeat, BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said, the party accepts defeat for Kasba Peth bypolls although it does not reflect the mood in general.

“We would like to remind those revelling BJP’s defeat today that during 2018 too bypolls defeat in Lok Sabha constituencies had brought down BJP’s tally from 282 to 272 and everyone was saying BJP will lose in the 2019 general elections. However what happened in the 2019 general elections was different and BJP emerged victorious with more than 300 seats,” he said.

In the coming days, the results of the bypoll are likely to set the tone for upcoming Civic elections in Maharashtra.

The by-election results may not represent a clear endorsement or rejection of any political party or coalition, however, it does serve as a cautionary signal that underscores the significance of grassroots-level efforts and accomplishments in Pune.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON