Pune Children’s Book Fair to begin Thursday 

Aimed at cultivating reading habits among children and exposing them to history, art, literature, and culture through engaging and imaginative activities, the Pune Children’s Book Fair will kick off on Thursday, May 22, at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch, Swargate. The National Book Trust, Pune Book Festival, Pune Municipal Corporation, and Samvaad Pune are jointly organising the fair. Entry to the event is free. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol and Maharashtra’s Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil will inaugurate the fair at 5 pm.

The fair will focus on enhancing children’s writing, reading, and comprehension skills in a fun and engaging manner. A variety of innovative sessions, workshops, and discussions have been planned not only for children but also for parents and teachers. Food stalls will be set up to cater to children’s tastes as well.

The fair will feature a wide range of activities, including a grand book exhibition, children’s writing contests, poetry readings, magic and puppet shows, street plays, and workshops on aviation science.

“We invite Pune residents to visit the fair with their children and enjoy this unique literary and cultural experience,” said Rajesh Pandey.

Under the special segment titled ‘Aaple Angan’ (Our Backyard), children will get a chance to play 16 traditional Indian games such as vitidandu, spinning tops, and bhatukli (miniature kitchen play), all free of cost. Related materials will also be available for sale.

A preview of this activity will be held at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Garden on Jangli Maharaj Road at 4 pm on Tuesday, May 20. It will feature children’s author Rajiv Tambe, poet Sandeep Khare, actor Pravin Tarde, former corporator Madhuri Sahastrabuddhe, Milind Bhoi, and actors Purva Shinde and Tejaswini Lonari. The dignitaries will also participate in these traditional games, promoting the message ‘We played, now it’s your turn!’