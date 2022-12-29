Pune city police conduct combing operation ahead of New Year, Shaurya Din celebrations

Ahead of the New Year and Shaurya Din (victory day) celebrations, which begins on December 31, the Pune city police carried out a massive combing operation and checked several sensitive and strategic locations on Wednesday between 10 pm and 2 am on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police checked 4,091 persons with criminal records and arrested 841 criminals. Of these, 40 were arrested for possession of firearms without licence, six were arrested under the Bombay Prohibition act. Police also arrested 17 others under Maharashtra Police Act Section 142 (penalty for entering without permission into the area), according to police officials. The action was also taken against 17 externed criminals.

Police commissioner Ritesh Kumar, joint commissioner Sandeep Karnik, and additional commissioner of police (crime), Ramnath Pokale monitored the operation.

Kumar said, “Such combing operations would continue in the future as well to keep the law-and-order situation in the city under control.”

Police officials said, the operation aimed to check criminals on records, those on surveillance, externed, wanted and absconding criminals. Separate teams were prepared by the police in respective jurisdictions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police have filed 47 cases under Bombay Prohibition Act. During the search operation, police seized country liquor worth ₹43,700 and 40 litres of toddy. Under Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act police registered nine cases and arrested 13 persons. During the raid, police seized gambling material and cash worth Rs21,670.

During the combing operation, traffic police interrogated 1,926 suspected vehicle drivers and collected a fine of ₹2,12,700 for violation of various traffic rules. During nakabandi, Pune station police unit interrogated 2,271 vehicle drives and collected ₹76,900 from 195 offenders.

Police conducted search operations across 527 hotels and lodges, 148 ST, bus, and autorickshaw stands across the city.