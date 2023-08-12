Waghmare, nine others booked under MCOCA charges

PUNE:The Pune City police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) against 10 members of the Papulya alias Digvijay Waghmare gang. Accordingly, Waghmare, a resident of Barate Chawl in Warje, and his nine aides including two minors have been booked in connection with vandalising 26 vehicles and creating terror in Sahakarnagar on June 20.

Earlier in June, police had arrested Waghmare, Kamal Chakrabahaddur Saha, Bhagwan Kharat, Lingappa alias Nitin Suresh Gadade, Devidas Basavraj Koli, and two other minors and lodged them in Yerwada jail. Saha was later released on bail.

Three others, Munna Nadaf, Sagar Jamadar, and another unidentified accused are still absconding.

Members of the gang were arrested by Warje Police in June for an attempt to murder case registered at Warje Police station. They were also involved in a vehicle vandalism case reported in Karvenagar in June.

Surendra Malale, senior police inspector (SPI) at Sahakar Nagar police station said, “On June 20, Waghmare gang members created a ruckus in the Sahakarnagar area and vandalised at least 26 parked vehicles. Waghmare has formed a group, which indulges in unlawful activities, hence we have invoked MCOCA against him and his gang.”

The proposal to book them under MCOCA was approved by the Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Pravin Kumar Patil.

Along with IPC sections 143,144,147,148,149,427, 506(2), section 37(1) with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act, and Section 4(25) of Arms Act; Section 3(1)(ii) 3(2), 3(4) of MCOCA, have been invoked in the case registered at Sahakar Nagar police station.