Pune city police rank 29th in response to dial 112 emergency calls

While Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara police have emerged as the top three performers in Maharashtra in responding to dial 112 emergency calls, Pune city police has stood 29th in the state under the emergency response support system (ERSS) as per the latest Maharashtra police data. Sangli police have topped the list with an average response time of 4.11 minutes, followed by Kolhapur (4.15 minutes) and Satara (4.27 minutes), as per the Maharashtra police data. The rankings are based on the average time taken by police teams in reaching the scene after receiving emergency calls through the national emergency helpline 112.

Between July 1 and 31, 2026, Pune city police recorded an average response time of 7 minutes and 10 seconds, placing them 29th in the state. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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The dial 112 emergency response support system was launched in September 2021 as a centralised helpline for citizens seeking police assistance. The ERSS is designed to provide immediate police assistance during emergencies such as crimes in progress, road accidents, domestic violence and public disturbances. It integrates a central command-and-control centre with GPS-enabled patrol vehicles to dispatch the nearest available police unit.

Between July 1 and 31, 2026, Pune city police recorded an average response time of 7 minutes and 10 seconds, placing them 29th in the state. During this time, the city police received 23,887 calls; 23,551 of which were closed. Of the 23,551 calls, 22,268 were assigned to field marshals through the wireless network. Whereas Sangli police which topped the rankings, handled 3,348 emergency calls between July 1 and 31, 2026; and closed all of them.

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{{^usCountry}} Assistant commissioner of police Vivek Pawar, who heads the dial 112 unit in Pune, said that the force has significantly reduced its response time from around 12 minutes to just over seven minutes through better coordination. “Earlier, diverting calls from the central control room to police stations took two to three minutes. Following directions from the police commissioner, we have reduced this to 30-40 seconds. This has improved our response time, and we expect it to reflect in future rankings,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Assistant commissioner of police Vivek Pawar, who heads the dial 112 unit in Pune, said that the force has significantly reduced its response time from around 12 minutes to just over seven minutes through better coordination. “Earlier, diverting calls from the central control room to police stations took two to three minutes. Following directions from the police commissioner, we have reduced this to 30-40 seconds. This has improved our response time, and we expect it to reflect in future rankings,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Pawar added that the Pune police now dispatch the nearest available field marshal based on the caller’s location, irrespective of police station jurisdiction, to ensure faster assistance.

Among the neighbouring units, Pune rural police have secured 11th position with a response time of 5.48 minutes while Pimpri-Chinchwad police have garnered sixth rank with an average response time of 5.08 minutes. Pune rural police received 7,648 calls, closing 7,626; while Pimpri-Chinchwad police attended to and closed all 14,624 calls received between July 1 and 31, 2026.

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Police officials said that the rankings serve as a benchmark for assessing emergency response performance and identifying areas where response times can be further improved.