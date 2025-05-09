Pune city sees significant drop in temperature

PUNE After experiencing scorching heat, Pune has witnessed a notable decrease in temperature over the past two days. On Wednesday, the mercury dipped from 37.2 degrees to 33.7 degrees Celsius and further declined to 32.8 degrees on Thursday. After experiencing scorching heat, Pune has witnessed notable decrease in temperature over the past two days. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The minimum or the nighttime temperature in the city was recorded at 22.3 degrees Celsius which was at normal level, said officials.

As per a forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the drop in temperature likely to persist, as there are chances of rainfall activities till May 12.

“The rainfall activities are likely to be restricted to the ghat section for the next 48 hours; however, on May 11 and 12, the city area too is likely to experience light rainfall activities, and a yellow alert has been issued for the same. The weather conditions will be cloudy in the city for the next three to four days,” said SD Sanap, senior meteorologist, IMD, Pune.

Most of the districts in Maharashtra are likely to experience rainfall activities along with cloudy weather between May 9 and May 12. The northern part of Maharashtra and the Vidarbha region are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall activities for the next 48 hours hence, these areas were given a yellow alert for rainfall. The rainfall activities are likely to be subdued in Maharashtra from May 11 onwards.

Currently, an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over south-west Madhya Pradesh in the lower and mesospheric levels and another over north-west Madhya Pradesh in the lower tropospheric levels. An east-west trough runs from the cyclonic circulation over north-west Madhya Pradesh in the lower tropospheric levels to northern Chhattisgarh. Another trough runs from east-central Arabian Sea to cyclonic circulation over southwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas at low atmospheric levels. Under the influence of these systems, the temperature has dropped in many areas in Maharashtra.