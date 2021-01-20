Pune civic body extends contract of 177 medical staff hired during Covid peak

The standing committee for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) gave an extension to 177 medical staff for the next three months on Tuesday. The medical professionals were hired when the city was at its Covid-19 peak in the month of September last year.

The PMC had appointed 71 BAMS doctors, eight dentists, 62 nurses, 22 lab assistants and 14 pharmacists to offer services in PMC-run hospitals across the city.

Despite the completion of their contract, the PMC decided to continue the services of all these 177 medical staff for the next few months.

Vikram Kumar, PMC municipal commissioner put the proposal in front of the standing committee and requested it to continue the services of these medical staff for the next few months as a precaution.

During September, when the civic body faced a shortage of medical manpower deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had instructed to appoint the medical staff on a contract basis.

The PMC even tried to get staff from other places at that time and had recruited these 177 medics on a temporary contract basis.