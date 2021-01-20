Pune civic body extends contract of 177 medical staff hired during Covid peak
The standing committee for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) gave an extension to 177 medical staff for the next three months on Tuesday. The medical professionals were hired when the city was at its Covid-19 peak in the month of September last year.
The PMC had appointed 71 BAMS doctors, eight dentists, 62 nurses, 22 lab assistants and 14 pharmacists to offer services in PMC-run hospitals across the city.
Despite the completion of their contract, the PMC decided to continue the services of all these 177 medical staff for the next few months.
Vikram Kumar, PMC municipal commissioner put the proposal in front of the standing committee and requested it to continue the services of these medical staff for the next few months as a precaution.
During September, when the civic body faced a shortage of medical manpower deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had instructed to appoint the medical staff on a contract basis.
The PMC even tried to get staff from other places at that time and had recruited these 177 medics on a temporary contract basis.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
60 more gardens to open in Pune from January 25
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune Natyasattak cut short due to Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Early Punekars hunt & fish… and settle down!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
If your social media account has been compromised, follow these 5 steps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MTDC to reopen resort on Sinhagad fort, Pune in a month
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune metro: Maha-Metro claims reported values of CWPRS report “far from truth”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maha Metro hints at not sharing rent revenue with Pune civic body
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune civic body extends contract of 177 medical staff hired during Covid peak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Talegaon: MIDC to build township in a 6,000 acre industrial facility
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune’s Mhalunge-Maan town planning scheme gathers dust two years after groundbreaking
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC undecided on reopening schools for Class 5-8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC’s sets January-end deadline for Katraj-Swargate BRTS; PMPML unsure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man arrested for alleged extortion of contractor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man arrested for threatening to spread video of live-in partner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune rural stays with NCP; all parties claim victory in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox