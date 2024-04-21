Pune civic body receives 133 water complaints in 6 days

Amid an acute water shortage, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received 133 complaints in just six days since April 15. Most of these complaints, about 30, are from Hadapsar. Last year, 1,018 tankers were used each day, but this year, the civic body is supplying water through 1,235 tankers every day. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to PMC water department, there are 19 complaints from Aundh-Baner, 14 from Kondhwa Yewalewadi, 11 from Ahmednagar Road-Wadgaonsheri area, 11 from Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar, 8 complaints from Bibvewadi, 7 form Yerawada-Kalas, 7 from Warje, 5 form Kasba Peth/, 5 form Sinhagad Road, 4 from Wanowrie, 3 form Dhole Patil Road, 3 from Kothrud-Bavdhan, 3 from Shivajinagar and 2 complaints from Bhavani Peth area.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Prasana Joshi, executive engineer, PMC water supply department, said, “There is a problem in the tail end of the city like Hadapsar, Baner and Balewadi area. Therefore, we are receiving complaints about low water pressure. We are trying to solve the problem by supplying water through tankers in these area.”

Water storage of four dams of Khadakwasla irrigation division has reached 10.30 Thousand Million Cubic feet (TMC). It is 2 TMC less as compared to last year on the same day. And considering there are still two months of summer ahead, the situation might get worse.

During April and May, the need for water goes up because of the hot weather as more water evaporates.

Recently, 34 villages were added to the PMC limit, and many residents there are unhappy with the water supply. In some areas, people only get water every few days – like once every four days in Sus, Mhalunge, and Pisoli, and once every three days in Holkarwadi, Uruli Devachi, and Fursungi.

To deal with this, the number of water tankers delivering water has been increased. Last year, 1,018 tankers were used each day, but this year, because it’s even hotter, they’re using 1,235 tankers every day. As complaints are still pouring in, the municipal commissioner has ordered 1,400 tankers.