Pune civic chief’s six months: some hits, major misses

For the first time, the reins of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) went into the hands of an administrator on March 14 as municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar was appointed, six months later, while the city has seen some positive changes like action against encroachments, major policy decisions and proposals still await a green light.

While Kumar’s term ends on September 14, the state government extended his term for another six months. Here’s a look at what it meant for a civic body to be ruled by an administrator for the past six months and the impact it had on the lives of the ordinary citizens.

According to political leaders, civic activists and citizens, Kumar managed to create a limited impact.

Former mayor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Murlidhar Mohol said, “Ideally in democracy, political representation is important at local bodies. In last six months, administration has not been able to take any policy decision. There are some limitations. Not only in Pune but in all the municipal corporations where administrator was appointed, only maintenance and routine civic work is underway.”

Among the projects that await approval are pay-and-park, detailed project report for Metro expansion routes and Balbharti-Paud road. The pay-and-park plan was approved in 2018 though it could not be implemented due to opposition from elected representatives who feared backlash from citizens. Similarly, proposed Balbharti-Paud road is also witnessing resistance from local residents who say the project will damage the environment.

The PMC, under Kumar’s leadership was able to revise the width of proposed Katraj-Kondhwa road from 84metres to 50 metres. The civic body now awaits funding approval from state government.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “Without elected representatives, administration may not show courage to push new projects as they are worried about allegations and opposition. If there is a ruling party, it can use its mandate to take such decisions. Keeping a city like Pune without major decisions for six months will impact the infrastructural growth of the city for next few years.”

Recently, the PMC earned ire from citizens after its tax department sent text messages to over 60,000 residents to clear dues. Vikram Kumar had to issue clarification that its implementation will not happen till further orders.

Congress leader Arvind Shinde said, “The administration took some policy decisions which are in their interest. Many construction plans were approved with some changes using powers by officials. Elected members would often report their performance to citizens and the commissioner also needs to do the same.”

Shinde said, “The commissioner has taken a few policy decisions which are not in the interest of the public. One of it is trying to implement property tax on the basis of capital cost. He did not have the right to take any decision which will impact all the citizens. Same with insurance policy for employees.”

Civic activist Vivek Velenkar said, “As an administrator, Kumar had a great opportunity to implement projects which were earlier opposed by elected members. However, the administration made no difference. Despite opposition for mobile Ganesh immersion tanks, the PMC intentionally spent ₹1.5 crore on it. Even in first few months they acted on encroachments, but the drive was rolled back.”

Rakesh Kadam, a resident said, “We expected major reforms during the administrator’s term, however, hawkers are back on footpaths and slum dwellers are constructing multi-storey huts. Nothing has improved.”

HT repeatedly called Kumar for his comment, however, there was no response.