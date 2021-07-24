Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune civic chief seeks nod for fund allocation for shifting of utility lines
pune news

Pune civic chief seeks nod for fund allocation for shifting of utility lines

PUNE: Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has asked permission to transfer Rs7
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 09:51 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE: Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has asked permission to transfer Rs7.48 crore for shifting drainage lines between Navale bridge and Katraj chowk.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is carrying out road widening work and increasing one lane at both sides of the stretch that will ease traffic coming from Ambegaon and other areas. Though considered a bypass, the road has seen a rise in vehicular count over the years.

Though union minister Nitin Gadkari approved funds for the plan, PMC has been requested to bear the cost of line shifting. With in-principle approval from the civic body, the municipal commissioner officially placed the proposal before the standing committee and requested to transfer money from the budgetary allocation for merged villages.

The standing committee will make a decision on it in the next week. The work of shifting lines on this stretch is already in progress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephant enjoys a snack and a scratch out in the forest. Watch

Homeowners yell ‘get off our lawn’ at man trying to save neighbour’s life

The Billionaire With A Heart

Anand Mahindra posts ‘Twitter’s magic has worked’ after reconnecting with friend
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP