The Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) has launched a time-bound, multi-phase programme to strengthen CNG infrastructure across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad amid a sharp rise in demand and pressure-related issues at some far-end locations of the Pune Geographical Area (GA). The programme will focus on augmenting gas supply, improving network pressure, strengthening pipelines, developing an alternate gas supply source, and increasing dispensing capacity at existing and new CNG stations.

The constraints are linked to network hydraulics and pressure availability at far-end locations during peak-demand periods. (HT)

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MNGL said it has found that the current pressure-related problems are location-specific rather than a general shortage of CNG across Pune. The constraints are primarily linked to network hydraulics and pressure availability at far-end locations during peak-demand periods.

Talegaon has been identified as a key area for immediate network augmentation. MNGL is implementing three interventions that are collectively expected to add around ₹3.8 lakh SCMD of network gas deliverability. Pipeline looping at Talegaon for which, pre-commissioning was completed on August 12, is targeted for commissioning by August 20. The work is expected to increase gas deliverability while improving network flexibility and operational resilience.

A second intervention involves upgrading the Talegaon skid in coordination with GAIL, with completion targeted by the end of September. A further pipeline augmentation involving hot tapping and an upgrade from a 4-inch to an 8-inch pipeline is being undertaken by GAIL and is scheduled for completion by December 2026. MNGL expects these measures to improve pressure conditions in affected portions of the network.

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{{^usCountry}} The expansion comes on the back of a significant increase in CNG consumption in the city. According to MNGL, the number of CNG vehicles it caters to has risen from around 2.62 lakh to more than 6.20 lakh, while the number of commissioned CNG stations has doubled from 66 to 133. CNG sales have reached around 12.65 lakh SCMD. During the current monsoon period, sales increased from approximately 1.12 MMSCMD to 1.26 MMSCMD, representing an additional demand of about 1.40 lakh SCMD, equivalent to the demand generated by nearly 35,000 vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The expansion comes on the back of a significant increase in CNG consumption in the city. According to MNGL, the number of CNG vehicles it caters to has risen from around 2.62 lakh to more than 6.20 lakh, while the number of commissioned CNG stations has doubled from 66 to 133. CNG sales have reached around 12.65 lakh SCMD. During the current monsoon period, sales increased from approximately 1.12 MMSCMD to 1.26 MMSCMD, representing an additional demand of about 1.40 lakh SCMD, equivalent to the demand generated by nearly 35,000 vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

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For longer-term supply security, MNGL is developing connectivity to an alternate gas source through PIL’s East-West Pipeline. Under the project, around 65 km of Steel Trunk Pipeline is being established from the PIL network at Navhare (CS7) towards the Pune GA, with connectivity extending up to Hadapsar. The project is targeted for completion by July 2027 and is expected to provide around 12 lakh SCMD of additional network gas deliverability. The alternate source will provide multiple feeding routes, improve pressure at far-end locations, and create additional capacity to accommodate the continued growth in CNG demand.

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At the retail level, MNGL is also working with oil marketing companies (OMCs) to increase dispensing capacity and reduce queues. Pune GA currently has 133 CNG stations, including facilities at 86 BPCL, HPCL and IOCL outlets. MNGL has requested OMCs to extend operating hours at 45 outlets that currently do not operate at night, allowing demand to be distributed over a longer period and reducing peak-hour congestion.

While nine new CNG stations have been commissioned over the past year, 16 additional dispensers have been installed at high-demand OMC outlets. Another nine OMC outlets are currently being augmented with additional dispensers. MNGL and OMCs have also identified 22 new OMC retail outlets for CNG development during FY 2026-27, potentially taking the number of OMC CNG outlets from 86 to 108 — an increase of about 25 per cent.

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MNGL has also received applications for more than 40 new CNG dealership locations across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad and is at an advanced stage of issuing letters of intent. In addition, two new DODO CNG stations have been commissioned over the past year, while two Daughter Booster Stations have been converted to Online Station mode and another four are under conversion.

An MNGL spokesperson said, “The sharp increase in CNG adoption in Pune has created additional pressure at certain far-end locations, particularly during peak hours. Our assessment indicates that these are location-specific network and pressure-related constraints, and we are addressing them through a combination of immediate network augmentation, additional dispensing capacity and an alternate gas supply source. The measures being implemented are aimed at providing near-term relief while creating long-term supply resilience for Pune’s growing CNG consumer base.”

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MNGL said it is making efforts to commission the maximum possible number of new CNG stations during the current financial year. The company expects the phased programme, comprising immediate network interventions through September-December 2026 and alternate gas supply connectivity by July 2027, to improve pressure reliability, enhance gas availability during peak demand and strengthen overall supply resilience across Pune.