Pune: Colleges welcome students with flowers, sweets on first day of HSC exams

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 exams began in the city on Tuesday. This will be the first HSC exams to be held with full syllabus after Covid-19. Last year’s exams were held with only 75% syllabus.

At several junior colleges in the city, students were welcomed with flowers, sweets as college administration cheered and wished them luck. At all prominent colleges in the city, students were seen reaching well before time for the 11 am paper.

Ravindrasinh Pardeshi, principal of Fergusson College said, “We had made all necessary arrangements at our college for students coming for the HSC board exams. As it was the first day, the staff welcomed the students. All classroom and bench arrangements were made day prior, and only students were allowed at the examination centre.”

Kavita Jain, a Class 12 student said, “We had English paper on Tuesday and it was quite easy. However, since we haven’t had writing practice for the past two years, we struggled to complete the paper on time. We were also given ten extra minutes at the end of the paper.”

A total of 14,57,293 students will be appearing for HSC exams at 10,388 centres in the state.