Pune cop arrested for sexual assault of woman he met on social media

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday, arrested a police staffer for sexually assaulting a woman whom he met through social media.

The arrested man was identified as Vikram Ganpat Fadtare, 34, a resident of Bhilarevasti area in Pune, according to the police. A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 30-year-old woman who is married to another man and works in a private company in Pune.

The woman has claimed that she came in contact with Fadtare through social media, where the two got talking after he sent her a request. He then allegedly forced the woman to have sexual intercourse with him. The man allegedly shot nude pictures and videos of the woman which he used to threaten her and assaulted her repeatedly, according to the complaint.

The accused man is deployed at the traffic branch of Pimpri-Chinchwad police and was arrested late on Friday. He was produced in a court in Pimpri on Saturday and remanded to police custody. The two are being subject to medical tests now. The crime has allegedly occurred between September 2021 and February 2022, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 376 (sexual assault), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered at MIDC Bhosari police station. Police sub-inspector Jadhav of MIDC Bhosari police station is investigating the case.

