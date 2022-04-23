Pune cop arrested for sexual assault of woman he met on social media
PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday, arrested a police staffer for sexually assaulting a woman whom he met through social media.
The arrested man was identified as Vikram Ganpat Fadtare, 34, a resident of Bhilarevasti area in Pune, according to the police. A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 30-year-old woman who is married to another man and works in a private company in Pune.
The woman has claimed that she came in contact with Fadtare through social media, where the two got talking after he sent her a request. He then allegedly forced the woman to have sexual intercourse with him. The man allegedly shot nude pictures and videos of the woman which he used to threaten her and assaulted her repeatedly, according to the complaint.
The accused man is deployed at the traffic branch of Pimpri-Chinchwad police and was arrested late on Friday. He was produced in a court in Pimpri on Saturday and remanded to police custody. The two are being subject to medical tests now. The crime has allegedly occurred between September 2021 and February 2022, according to the complainant.
A case under Sections 376 (sexual assault), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered at MIDC Bhosari police station. Police sub-inspector Jadhav of MIDC Bhosari police station is investigating the case.
-
Woman attempts suicide after professor calls off wedding for not printing his degree on invite
Mumbai: A Palghar-based bride-to-be, civil engineer, was rushed to the hospital on Friday after she attempted suicide as the groom-to-be called off their wedding, scheduled on April 25 because hGawad'seducational qualification was not printed on the invitation card. According to sources, when Gawad saw the wedding invite, it had the mention of the bride's educational qualification but not his. She is currently being treated at RH, Palghar hospital.
-
Man arrested for killing flatmate over unwashed utensils in Pune
PUNE A 21-year-old man was remanded to police custody on Saturday by a local court for allegedly killing a flatmate over the issue of washing utensils late on Friday night. The deceased man has been identified as Amar Basant Mahopatra, 28, a native of Dhenkanal district of Odisha while the arrested man was identified as a native of Cuttack district, 21, Anilkumar Saratkumar Das, also in Odisha.
-
Man kills pregnant wife, hangs self in UP’s Meerut
A man allegedly killed his five-month pregnant wife by hitting her with a hammer and then hanged himself to death at his home under Lisari Gate police station of Meerut district on Friday, police said on Saturday. Circle officer, Kotwali area, Arvind Chaurasia said neighbours found the man's grocery shop closed throughout the day on Friday. Chaurasia said the man hit his wife's skull with a hammer and then choked her by tightening an electric wire around her neck.
-
Sikh gurus transformed their bhakti into shakti, says Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said India's history would not be complete without mentioning the sacrifice and contribution of the Sikh gurus. Yogi Adityanath was addressing a gathering during the Sikh Sabhyacharak Mela organised by Gurudwara Alambagh at the Moti Mahal lawns here. One should be grateful to the Sikh community for making us feel safe today, Yogi Adityanath said.
-
Congress upset as party workers are being ignored in MVA
PUNE Congress workers are upset about not getting appointed to various corporations and committees in the state though it is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. The leaders alleged that the alliance partners Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena workers are being appointed to various posts and Congress leaders are being ignored. Secretary of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, Sanjay Balgude, has written a letter to revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat regarding the issue.
