Pune court grants bail to father who had kept son with dogs for two years

Published on Jun 18, 2022 11:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A Pune court has ordered the release of the father who had kept his son with dogs for two years.

The crime was registered by Kondhwa police station for the offence punishable under Section 308 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 23 and 28 ofJuvenile Justice Act, on his executing PR Bond of 15,000 and furnishing one surety in the like amount.

The police had stated that the accused had kept his minor son with 22 dogs in their house negligently and did not send his son in the school since two years.There was no hygienic environment in the house of the accused and he had compelled his minor son to remain with dogs for two years.

