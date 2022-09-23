Pune court rejects bail application of Waqf scam accused in Shahi Masjid case

The district sessions court has rejected the bail of one of the main accused in the 1.50 acre Shahi masjid, Chinchwadgaon, Waqf land case. The accused, Mannulal alias Rajubhai Ahmedbhai Daruwale, a resident of Ravivar peth had applied for ad-interim anticipatory bail fearing arrest by the Pimpri police station, Pune, for offences punishable under sections 420, 465, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the complainant - who is the regional Waqf officer of the Pune region - the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Maharashtra State Waqf Board passed an order in 2010 that the said property was gifted by one Hamidabai to her relatives for family and religious purposes and belonged to the Shahi masjid, Chinchwadgaon. Some proceedings were filed in respect of the said property before the concerned competitive authority.

The complainant alleged that the respondent (Mannulal) modified the order of the Waqf board in respect of the said property, and prepared a false, forged and bogus order stating his own right to dispose of and sell the said property rather than giving it on rent agreement. The complainant further alleged that the respondent prepared a bogus document using the Maharashtra State Waqf Board’s letter pad, granting a stay to this order, and submitted the same to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, thereby cheating the Maharashtra State Waqf Board.

Additional judge D P Ragit in his order stated that while the alleged offences are serious in nature, it is difficult to say at this stage whether or not the investigating officer requires custodial interrogation of the respondent without giving him an opportunity. “Looking to the nature of the offences and the facts of the case, the applicant (Mannulal) has failed to make out a prima facie case for grant of ad-interim anticipatory bail, so he is not entitled to get the said relief at this juncture. As a result, the instant application for grant of ad-interim anticipatory bail is liable to be rejected and proceed to pass the following order,” the judge stated.

Advocate Sameer Shaikh, special lawyer, Waqf board, said that there are other accused behind the main accused who are originally organised land criminals and that their role is being probed.

