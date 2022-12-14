Pune court sentences Maoist operative Arun Bhelke to 8 years in prison

Special Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) Judge SR Navandar convicted CPI (Maoist) Arun Bhelke of ‘being an active member of a terrorist organisation’ on Wednesday. He will be charged under UAPA sections 20 and 38, wherein he has been sentenced to 8 years of prison and pay a fine of ₹10,000. Additionally, he has been charged with five Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections where he has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for the period of 5 years, and to pay a fine of ₹5,000 in default.

All the sentences will run concurrently, the court observed.

“The seized articles in different books, letters, and articles of banned organisations will be destroyed after the appeal period is over,” the judge stated in the order.

“Electronic devices containing videos and data from the banned organisation, as well as cloned DVDs, CDs, and hard drives, will be destroyed in accordance with the rules. The seized cash amount of ₹90,530 has been confiscated. Since September 3, 2014, the accused has been detained. The accused is informed that the appeal against this Judgment and order lies with the High Court and the period of limitation is 30 days,” the order stated.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) sleuths apprehended Bhelke and his wife Kanchan Nanaware from Kanhe Phata in September 2014. The husband and wife were charged under the IPC and UAPA sections for alleged links to the banned CPI-Maoist cadres. The duo was detained at Yerwada Central Jail and on January 24, 2021, Nanaware passed away after a long illness.

According to the ATS chargesheet, Bhelke allegedly attempted to indoctrinate and recruit youngsters from a Pune slum into the banned Maoist movement. During the operation, the ATS team seized several incriminating documents, handwritten papers and electronic material including a laptop, CDs and a pen drive. The agency also claimed to have confiscated ‘Maoist communications’ from the digital devices belonging to Bhelke.