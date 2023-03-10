Pune crime branch arrest 7, recover 17 pistols and 13 live cartridges worth 24 lakh

The Pune crime branch on Friday arrested seven persons including two firearm dealers and recovered 17 pistols and 13 live cartridges worth ₹24 lakh.

The Pune crime branch on Friday arrested seven persons including two firearm dealers and recovered 17 pistols and 13 live cartridges worth ₹ 24 lakh. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The dealers have been identified as Hanumant Ashok Golhar (24), and Pradeep Vishnu Gaikwad (25). The other accused have been identified as Arvind Sriram Potphode (28), Shubham Vishwanath Garje (25), Rushikesh Sudhakar Wagh (25), Amol Bhausaheb Shinde (25), Sahil Tulshiram Chandere alias Atank (21), all residents of Ahmednagar district.

Add CP (Crime) Ramnath Pokale said that the crime branch had received information regarding two dealers arriving in Wagholi for an arms deal and subsequently arrested them.

Upon interrogation, it was revealed that Golhar was an accused in a dacoity case estimated to be worth ₹2.80 crore and was also a wanted accused in a case lodged at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station. Based on the information revealed by the duo, the other accused were arrested in quick succession and arms including live cartridges were confiscated.

According to the crime branch officials, the accused brought the firearms from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

The crime branch action has come in the backdrop of stringent preventive action undertaken by the city police against 10,973 criminals to curb crimes such as creating terror by Koyta (chopper), snatching gold chains from two-wheelers, murders, attempt to murder, robbers, dacoities and burglaries.