Courier scam on the rise, Punekars lose 1.94 crore in 7 cases

The Pune city cyber cell has reported seven cases related to ‘courier scam’ in 2023. This scam has left victims reeling from financial losses amounting to ₹1.94 crore.

According to police officials, the scam, which involves fake policemen impersonating officers from the CBI and narcotics and terrorist units of the Maharashtra Police has seen a resurgence. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The cyber fraud targets people into believing that they have been trapped in a web of crime with ‘courier parcels’ allegedly containing drugs or other illegal items being sent in their names.

As per cyber cell data, these cases were registered on April 5, April 13, June 17, July 28 and August 8. The other two cases were registered at Kondhwa and Chatushrungi police station under Zero FIR mechanism.

In a case registered on July 28, a 59-year-old woman, working as a senior-level manager of Australia-based firm in Aundh was duped of ₹20.81 lakh. The woman stated that she received a call wherein she was informed of illegal items in her courier parcel. She later received a call from a man who claimed to be officer of Mumbai police who informed her about suspicious money transactions being detected in her account. In order to avoid police action, she transferred ₹20.81 lakh in 15 online transactions in three hours. The caller claimed to return her money, but when his phone was switched off, she realised that she had been duped.

In a similar case registered on July 5, a PhD student in Deccan area was duped of ₹53.63 lakh, said officials.

Meenal Patil, senior police inspector at cyber police station said, “We have registered seven cases of such frauds in which scammers threaten victims stating their courier parcels have illegal drugs. The public should remain vigilant and directly contact courier company using official contact details.”

“The Pune city cyber cell is actively investigating these cases. We urge victims who have fallen prey to such courier scam to come forward and report their experience. We are also working with authorities of other states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Orissa to track down the perpetrators, she added.”

Police sources confirmed that, scammers were operating as a racket and each one is given responsibilities like making available sim cards, identify possible victims, arrange call for victims, arrange bank details, and withdraw money from the bank. Hence police request to report cases within golden hours, so that quick action can be taken against them.

