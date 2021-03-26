Pune dist sees 7,147 fresh Covid cases, 10 deaths

Pune: Pune district reported a spike with 7,147 fresh Covid positive cases in 24 hours. Ten deaths were reported in the district on Thursday, with six in Pune rural, three in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and one in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the last 24 hours.

As per the state health department, PMC has so far reported 258,728 cases and 4,693 deaths till Thursday whereas PCMC has reported 126,376 cases and 1,362 virus deaths. Pune rural has reported 116,436 cases and 2,200 deaths due to Covid.

In the Pune district, there are a total of 501,540 lakh Covid cases. Of this, 440,896 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 8,304 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 52,340 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 17,019 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 2,300,056 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 87.2%.

Across Maharashtra, 36,902 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 112 Covid deaths were reported on Thursday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.04%.

The state health department stated that of 19,035,439 laboratory samples, 2,637,735 have been tested positive till Thursday. That is 13.86% patients till Thursday.

Currently 1,429,998 people are in home quarantine and 14,578 people are in institutional quarantine.