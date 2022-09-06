Pune district collector appeals residents to update info on Aadhar

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Monday, appealed the citizens to update the information on Aadhar card. The central government has selected 40 districts on pilot basis to upgrade Aadhar cards and Pune is one of them.

Deshmukh said, “The government had launched Aadhar cards nearly 10 years ago. Many citizens have changed their address; hence, we appeal to all residents to update information as Aadhar card is being used at various places.”

Pune district collector conducted the meeting with all the agencies which are related to it and appealed them to execute Aadhar updating drive in the Pune district.

Central government chose 40 districts in the country for updating Aadhar. Among it three districts are from Maharashtra which are Mumbai, Thane and Pune.

Citizens can update information online on MyAadhar portal or submit documents at Aadhar registration centers in the city and district.