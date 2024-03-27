Pune district collector issues stern warning to officials over financial impropriety in Ring Road land acquisition

During a review meeting held on Tuesday, Pune district collector Suhas Diwase issued a stern warning to land acquisition officers over allegations of financial misconduct related to land transactions for the ambitious Pune Ring Road project. The Ring Road has been bifurcated into the eastern and western zones wherein the eastern zone comprises Maval and Kelawade and the western zone comprises Bhor, Haveli and Mulshi talukas of the district. The western Ring Road will pass through Bhor, Haveli, Mulshi and Maval talukas while the eastern Ring Road will pass through Maval, Khed, Haveli, Purandar and Bhor talukas. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

While the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has sanctioned ₹10,519 crore for the project, the collector during the review meeting said that the administration has received complaints of financial impropriety on the part of officials while acquiring land for the project from farmers and citizens at large.

“With the state government allocating substantial funds for land acquisition of the Ring Road, transparency and accountability in the process are paramount. There is a need to handle the complaints of financial misconduct diligently,” Diwase said.

Also present at the meeting were MSRDC additional collector H V Argunde; land acquisition coordinating officer Kalyan Pande; sub-divisional officer; tehsildars; and other officials.

The eastern Ring Road is 71.35 km long while the western Ring Road is 65.45 km long. Land acquisition for the western Ring Road is nearly 80% complete, with the district administration having successfully completed land acquisition in 31 villages and land acquisition in the remaining three villages underway. Whereas land acquisition for the eastern Ring Road is far from complete.

Apart from this, 395 hectares of land have to be acquired in 37 villages along Sinhagad Road. The state government has made a provision of ₹1,500 crore for land acquisition along Sinhagad Road. The 170 km-long Pune Ring Road will be an eight-lane express highway catering to vehicle speeds of 120 kmph.