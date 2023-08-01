Pune district likely to have more than 1.32 lakh diabetic patients

While it is claimed that Pune district currently has 1.32 lakh diabetic patients, the actual number is likely to be higher according to doctors and health activists. At a meeting held last Friday, Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) chief executive officer (CEO), Ramesh Chavan, iterated that the actual number of diabetic patients in Pune district is likely to be higher than 1.32 lakh and issued instructions to all health officials to step up screening and surveillance for the diabetes programme at the taluka level.

Due to lack of awareness, fewer people come forward for screening tests. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Chavan said in the meeting, “There is an epidemic of diabetes cases in Pune district. Only 25% of the rural population is aware of diabetes and the remaining 75% is unaware that they are diabetic. There is a need for early detection of these cases.”

Dr Abhay Tidke, additional health officer of Pune district, said, “Currently, the entire population aged above 30 years and people with diabetes symptoms are being screened for the ailment. Under the non-communicable diseases programme, they are being provided free treatment and lifestyle management. Regular screening is carried out at 546 sub-centres across the district. Health officers will conduct an awareness programme for diabetes to make sure more people come forward to get themselves tested.”

A senior doctor on condition of anonymity said that the prevalence of diabetes in urban parts of Pune is higher than in rural areas. But the number of diabetes cases is on the rise in rural parts of Pune as well. “Poor awareness and treatment facilities in rural areas in comparison to cities is worrisome. Due to lack of awareness, fewer people come forward for screening tests, resulting in low numbers,” he said.

Sharad Shetty, a health activist, said that there is need for awareness to be created to ensure that diabetes patients are diagnosed at the initial stage before the disease progresses. “Early identification and treatment can help us combat diabetes. The officials should conduct a special survey to determine the prevalence, awareness, treatment and control of diabetes mellitus and associated factors among the public in Pune district,” Shetty said.