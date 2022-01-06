Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

Pune district reports 3,668 fresh Covid cases, 1 death in 24 hours

Across Maharashtra, 36,265 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 13 deaths were reported. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.08%. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 10:35 PM IST
ByNamrata Devikar

PUNE As per state health department authorities, Pune district reported 3,668 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and one death due to the infection on Thursday. Nine cases of the Omicron variant were also were reported in the district.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 533,225 Covid-19 cases and 9,273 deaths by Thursday. While Pimpri-Chinchwad has reported 273,474 cases so far and a total of 3,528 deaths due to Covid. Pune rural has reported 371,370 total cases and 7,045 deaths.

In the Pune district, there are a total of 1.178,069 cases. Out of this, 1,149,672 patients have recovered and 20,196 deaths reported and there are 8,201 active cases.

As per the state health department, 8907 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 6,533,154 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 96.17%.

Across Maharashtra, 36,265 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 13 deaths were reported. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.08%.

Currently, 5,85,758 people are in home quarantine and 1368 people are in institutional quarantine.

